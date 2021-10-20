GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abubakar Bello and Managing Director, Nigerian Export Import (NEXIM) Bank have been listed among others for the 2021 Nigerian National Legacy Awards (NNLA).

Executive Secretary of the Award, Ovie Odubu, who unveiled the list Tuesday, noted that recipients emerged from series of nominations from the Nigerian public in response to a calls by board of the NNLA.

Odubu stated, “The nomination process was quite rigorous in our usual practice of ensure that only the best deserving Nigerians were found worthy to be accorded our prestigious honours.

“Since 2010, NNLA as a vehicle for promoting excellence in all human endeavours, has been honouring incredible achievers whose outstanding selflessness and dedication to nation building have significantly contribution to Nigeria’s growth.”

“To determine deserving awardees, regard is given to the nominee’s achievements in the year preceding to the award as well as past achievements and current contribution to Nigeria’s advancement”

Other awardees listed include Ifeanyi Nsofor of Eden Solutions and Resources Ltd, Ralph Mupita, Group CEO, MTN, Otomewo Eberiere of Pebeto Ventures Ltd, Ibrahim Dikko of Backbone Connectivity Network Ltd and

Sir Chris Okoye of CON Engineering Nigeria Ltd and Arch Aliyu Osezay of Ceezali Ltd.

Others includes Capt Letthemsay Inaibagha of Vettal Mega Services Ltd, Olalekan Ogunleye, Gas Aggregation Company Nigeria Ltd, Kole Funsho Chairman, Naston Engineering Nigeria Ltd and Femi Awogbade, Group Managing Director, Intrass Limited.

This edition, posthumous award has also been lined up for three notable including Late industrialist, Capt Idahosa Okunbor, Victor Bassey, Chief O B Lulu Briggs and literary giant, Prof Sam Ukala.