Gov Ikpeazu and okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated his Abia counterpart, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, on his 57th birth anniversary.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commended the governor for his audacious development efforts in “God’s own State”, describing him as an accomplished professional and indefatigable administrator.

He also extolled Ikpeazu for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the nation, and charged him to sustain the momentum for the service of his people and mankind.

Okowa specifically lauded the governor for his agricultural revolution in his state, crystalised in the planting of no fewer than four million seedlings of oil palm and the successful completion of four palm kernel oil processing plants in Obingwa and Ugwunagbo in Umuahia North and Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Areas, with two more expected to be completed in November, 2021.

He stated that Ikpeazu’s aggressive rebranding effort to reposition Abia as the undisputed Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) centre of excellence in the country and beyond, propelled by “Made-in-Aba’’ campaign, had lifted Abia citizens out of poverty with the establishment and growth of many small-scale businesses in the state.

Okowa said that it was heart-warming to note that the academic-turned-politician had by dint of hard work and discipline won the admiration and respect of Abians and the nation.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Abia, you have remained irrevocably committed to the cardinal principles of good governance predicated on the need to raise the people’s standard of living, provide development, peace and security in the state.

“Your focus and commitment to your administration’s four-point agenda which aims at improving governance, re-orient and restructure the public service as well as providing adequate infrastructure for economic development have created a vibrant economy for the people.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I heartily rejoice with you, an outstanding professional, seasoned educationist and my brother governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, as you attain 57 years.

“On this auspicious occasion, I celebrate with your family, associates and friends and thank Almighty God for your life which has been laced with remarkable accomplishments,” he stated.