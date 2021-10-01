Donald Duke

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated former Governor of Cross River, Mr Donald Duke, on his 60th birth anniversary.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, Okowa said that Duke was a shrewd administrator whose tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007 had remained a high reference mark in the state.

He lauded him for his immense contributions to the growth and development of Cross River, saying that key infrastructure like Obudu Cattle Ranch and Tinapa Business Resort were the signature projects of his administration.

He particularly commended the former governor for returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he was elected governor at a young age of 38.

Okowa said that Duke’s efforts at developing Cross River were tremendous and that his visions for the development of the state were remarkable.

According to him, Duke demonstrated immense courage and determination when he served as governor of the state at such young age.

“Your Excellency, your selfless and impressive performance as Governor of Cross River has already distinguished you as an emerging great nationalist in the political firmament of our great nation.

“At a very young age of 38 you were elected governor making you one of the youngest governors in Nigeria’s history.

“Since leaving office in 2007, you have remained a great figure and an inspirational leader for many youths in your home state and across the country,” he said.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta, I congratulate an illustrious statesman, a consummate politician and a perfect gentleman, Mr Donald Duke, on his 60th birth anniversary.

“On this auspicious occasion in your life, I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for His benevolence upon your life,” Okowa added.