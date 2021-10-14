From left: Molade Adeniyi, Committee Chair, Tech sub-committee, Conference Planning Group, CPG; Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director; Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, Chairperson, Executive Council; Tosin Adefeko, Committee Chair, Communications and Publicity, CPG; and Awuneba Ajumogobia, Executive Council Member, all of WIMBIZ at the press conference to announce the 2021 WIMBIZ Annual Conference and celebrate its 20th anniversary of impacting women. PHOTO: Akeem Salau.

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; economist and Founder, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside; former Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika, as well as Founder, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (now GTCo) and FATE Foundation, Fola Adeola, have been confirmed for this year’s Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, annual conference.

The celebration of WIMBIZ’s 20th anniversary will also be part of the week-long activities of this year’s annual conference, to be held on the theme “Celebrating Legacy”.

The not-for-profit body made these known in a statement on Thursday, adding that chairpersons for the main conference billed for November 4 and 5 are Chief Folake Solanke, Nigeria’s first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and the Chairman/Publisher of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru.

The statement quoted WIMBIZ’s Executive Council Chairperson, Ngover Ihyembe-Nwankwo, to have said: “We are excited to reflect on the WIMBIZ story and our journey thus far.

“It has been an awesome run; but where do we go from here? We are still very challenged.

“When we look at the numbers of representation, particularly in politics, we are still significantly underrepresented.

“So, on the one hand, we are celebrating progress, on the other hand, there is still a lot to be done.

“We encourage everyone to join us so we work as a collective to build a new narrative for women. The power is in our hands.”

On WIMBIZ’s legacy and impact on the wider community, Hansatu Adegbite, Executive Director, WIMBIZ, said: “WIMBIZ is focused on nation building and one person or group can’t build a nation.

“We all have a role to play in the development of our nation, especially as it concerns gender parity and inclusivity.”

The statement noted that the 20th WIMBIZ Anniversary and Annual Conference “will tell the stories of pacesetters and celebrate women who have shattered ceilings, overcome adversity, broken stereotypes, enabled empowerment and created opportunities for all.”

It urged interested persons and groups to register for the events via their website.

Vanguard News Nigeria