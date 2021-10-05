Mary Ogunga, an Ilaje Born Student Activist has declared her ambition to run for the National President, National Association of Ondo State Students, NAOSS.

NAOSS is the highest student body in the sunshine State.

Two delegates each from the 18 Local Government Areas of the State and recognised tertiary institutions across Nigeria where NAOSS is registered are to vote.

The election holds in less than a fortnight.

Ogunga, a graduate of English Language from the University Of Benin, Edo State is currently studying Law in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

On her plans for the Association and Ondo Students, Ogunga, in a statement, said her decision to run for the NAOSS Presidency is based on an undoubtable desire to not only contribute, but maintain, develope and rejuvenate the interest, collectively, of all Ondo State Students.

The Fashion Enterpreneur said: “As part of my plans for vying for this Office, it is expedient that i must mention that Academics of our student shall be of outmost importance to us. It is important to state that the Political objective for the Association is EDUCATION FOR LIBERATION.

“Our plans cut across a well-defined system to ensure smooth running and effective participation in competitions, Career Advancement programs and seminars amongst others.

“It is said that welfarism of the members of any Association is its main purpose for existence, and this is rightly provided for Section 8(1)(b) of the NAOSS Constitution. We shall continue to ensure the betterment and welfarism of all NAOSSITES via the prompt payment of bursaries when due amongst others.

“While we recognize that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, we have carefully mapped a social activity plan for NAOSS which is not limited to the NAOSS.

“We are equally working on the provision of a better sporting facility system and igniting the spirit of sportsmanship amongst our students. As a lover of sport and one who was an active member of the Chess Club at the University of Benin, I am not oblivious of the great role sport plays in every Association.

“I will ensure a smooth and cordial relationship with the Government of Ondo State to provide a ground for better understanding between our students.

“These, among others have buoyed and fortified my sense and desire for service to organise, discover and lead by example, which have in turn acted as a catalyst for my ambition to run for the post of President of our dear Association.

“I must with all sense of commitment and purpose, state that if I am elected as the President of NAOSS, I will to the best of my ability;

“Lead without segregation, partiality, favoritism.

Protect the interest of every NAOSSITES both home and in diaspora as one equal society without fear or favour.

“Aggregate and articulate the needs of every NAOSSITES by providing a listening ear. To ensure transparency and accountability at all times.

“To take adequate steps towards REJUVENATING through carefully thought plans and programs for the association. Bridge the gap between local chapter and the National Body.

“Most Importantly, I want to make a statement that women too have the capability to lead purposefully. I promise to make women all over the world proud if the students of Ondo State could grant me the sovereignty of NAOSS.”