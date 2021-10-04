By Juliet Umeh

The Ogun State government has announced it will commence the sanction of defaulters of its Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC) from this month.

The State said it has empowered a task force to begin enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the State.

This is coming at the heels of a sensitization exercise urging residents to explore the use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing their property.

Commissioner for Finance in the State, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, who made this disclosure, said that actions will be taken against property owners who have failed to pay their Land Use and Amenities Charge before the commencement of the enforcement.

He noted that the LUAC task force will begin enforcement starting from this October and defaulters’ properties will be sealed. He added that the enforcement will be focused on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

Okubadejo explained that LUAC bills are distributed to generate revenue and help the government in providing the amenities that will make life easier for individuals, make businesses thrive, and at the same time, bring development closer to the grassroots because a certain percentage of the amount generated goes to the Local Governments in the State.

He, however, warned that property owners should remember that LUAC has no accredited agents, including the task force members, therefore, payments should be made only through the stipulated channels.