Ogun Muslim Council appoints Akintunde as Secretary-General

President-General Ogun Muslim Council, HRM, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona with the Secretary-General, OMC Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde during the council meeting held at the palace recently.



Cross section of members of Ogun Muslim Council during the council meeting held at the palace of Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona recently.





By Haroon I. Balogun

Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has appointed former president of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde as its Secretary-General.

The decision was reached on Sunday at the extended executive meeting of the Council presided over by its President-General, the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Akintunde was appointed as the interim Secretary-General at the Council meeting held on the 22nd August, 2021 after the demise of Alhaji Muibi Shitu who earlier occupied the position.

The Council meeting held at the Awujale’s palace unanimously ratified the appointment of the Balogun of Itesi (Egba Alake) Muslims as the substantive Secretary-General.

The Awujale commended the members of the Council for ratifying the appointment of Akintunde who he described as suitable and well qualified for the task.

Oba Adetona said the OMC required the rich experience of Akintunde to put the Council on its right footing in terms of activities and attainment of the vision of the organisation.

He added that his appointment was basically on merit calling on Muslims in the State to support him in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The monarch urged members of the Council to contribute morally, financially and materially to support the progress of the Council.

“You want to serve Allah and don’t want to be financially committed to His cause? Let every member contribute based on his or her ability as such investment will not go in vein.”, Awujale added.

In a chat with Facing Kaaba after his emergence, Alhaji Akintunde described the appointment as the will of Allah and call to service.

“It is a big responsibility, yet an opportunity to serve one’s creator, Islam and humanity.

“I promise to do my best to justify the confidence reposed in me, while also relying on the support of the leadership of OMC, the entire members and the generality of Muslims.”

The meeting was attended by prominent Muslim personalities in Ogun State including the Chief Imam of Remoland, Sheikh AbdulQadir Junaid; grand Mufti of Ogun State, Sheikh Mikhail Shile Rufai; Moyegeso of Itele, Oba Engineer Muftau Kasali; and Onirete of Irete, Oba AbdulGaniyu Awokoya.

Others were former deputy Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Professor Habeebullahi Oladipo Oduye; former Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dr Dele Ogunsiji; Seriki of Yewa Muslim Community, Alhaji Shamsideen Ogunsola.

Also in attendance were Chairman Ijebu zone of OMC, Otunba Fatai Arowolo; Chairman, Ijebu Ode Local Government, Alhaji Sikiru Emilola-Gazal; president, Crescent Muslim Professionals, Alhaji Fatai Adeyemi; former Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information, Alhaji Fatai Opebiyi; Amirah, Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Alhaja Kudirat Rabiu; and Muslim woman leader in Remo, Alhaja Taibat Adeyemi.

Vanguard News Nigeria