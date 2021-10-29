By Gabriel Olawale



The Ogoni Struggle has gained the attention of an international Non-governmental Organisation based in Turkey, with sympathy to train youths in the region on skills acquisition with specifics on agriculture and other food based nutrients.

This was disclosed in Abuja by the Senior Adviser to the President of the International Conference of Agriculture and Food (ICAF), Turkey, Idil Saguner, in a brief ceremony organized by it’s Nigeria’s partner, the Ogoni Libration Initiative (OLI).

Speaking with Journalists, Saguner said the ICAF is happy to train as many youths in Ogoni land as well as youths from the Niger Delta region, adding that the gesture will help to positively engage youths from the region and end youth restiveness.

According to her: “We have studied the Ogoni people with kin interest and it is time for us to contribute our own quota to the development of these youths in other to end youth unemployment in the region”, Saguner said.

On his part, the President of Ogoni Libration Initiative (OLI) Dr. Fabeke Douglas, said the partnership became imperative as youths in the region have suffered neglect from the Nigerian government.

Fabeke said despite the huge oil deposit in the region, the people have been grossly abandoned with their land polluted hindering youths to engage in farming, fishing and other activities to earn a living.

He said with the assistance from the Turkish based ICAF, youths will find a new way of living.

“Travelling to Turkey will help broaden their horrizen and change their thinking. We are taking 150 of them abroad as first set and subsequently others will follow.

“We have no support from government, only goodwill from spirited Nigerians kept us going.

“The diversification of our economy, especially the Agricultural Sector and Solid Minerals are viable sectors that must be explored. If government borrow to create Industries and new Industrial cities that will help our Economy and create employment for our citizens, it will be the ideal thing to end insecurity that is ravaging our country.

“We hope that government will complement our effort so as to pacify the Ogoni people and the Niger Delta region in general”, Fabeke said.