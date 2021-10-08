In a letter dated October 2, 2021, attorneys to Obinwanne Okeke (a.k.a Invictus Obi) have reacted to a “fabricated article” that went viral online.

According to Okeke’s lawyer, John Iweanoge II, “Our firm and the undersigned are attorneys for Obinwanne Okeke, and our attention has been recently drawn to a Yahoo publication on September 4, 2021, making it round on the internet and social media, falsely stating that our client was interviewed by a Mr. Pright.”

The report was that Okeke purportedly granted an interview to one Pright, “a seasoned criminal journalist of Virginia,” wherein he narrated how he got into fraud, his regrets and life in prison, and how he found it “insulting” to be compared to another Nigerian fraud suspect Ramon Abass a.k.a. Hushpuppi.

Okeke’s attorneys have now called the publication false and libellous.

The letter further stated, “We are putting Yahoo and other media outlets copied on this letter on immediate notice that our client did not grant an interview to the so-called crime reporter, Pright.

“Our client was not interviewed by Pright and has never spoken to any reporter regarding his case or any other person’s case. This false publication is simply an attempt to garner internet traffic by putting our client in a false light before the public.”

Iweanoge noted further that the falsity of the article was evident at first glance if it were to have been properly vetted.

He noted further that the article “does not contain any information about the date of the interview, the location and/or manner of conducting the alleged interview with our client. Hence the falsity of the article should have been apparent to a seasoned organisation like Yahoo.”

The cease and desist letter, whose entire content is published on Nigeria Abroad Magazine, requested all media platforms which had initially carried the story to “cease and desist any further publication of the false article.”

Further, Okeke’s attorneys sought the cooperation of Yahoo to investigate and unravel the source of the false article and any other parties involved in the libellous content.

Receiving the complaints from Mr. Okeke’s attorney’s and recognising the falsity of the article, the sites, local and international, that published the articled have since pulled it down.

Obinwanne Okeke is currently serving a 10-year sentence in the United States for an $11 million fraud.

Vanguard News Nigeria