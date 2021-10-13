By Gabriel Olawale

Indeed the milk of kindness flows in his veins as music executive and philanthropist, Abel Egbarin has initiated the medical treatment of a casual worker who has been battling Goitre for years.

Egbarin who on Wednesday, sighted the cleaner on duty within his estate located in Lekki, was moved to tears that the woman was battling with such a visible ailment and still works daily to clean part or the surroundings.

On enquiry, the CEO of Obimzy Records discovered, woman did not have the means to treat the Goitre. Egbarin swiftly went into action to make provision for immediate treatment of the worker.

Egbarin has modestly supported hundreds of youths and women to improve their livelihood and social amenities aside supporting young creatives to fulfill their dreams through his music management and record company.

He was recently awarded with Hero of the Pandemic Diamond Award as a Philanthropist with the heart of Gold; a recognition with other notable Nigerians like the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, CEO of Obimzy Records, Abel Egbarin, co-founder of The Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu and other dignitaries in the society.

The MD/CEO Obimzy Properties, Abel was honored for his immense contribution in the awake of the deadly virus, COVID-19 that shook the world by storm. Through his Obimzy Foundation; Egbarin and team shared over 30,000 special relief packages to various homes in Lagos and Sagamu in Ogun State.