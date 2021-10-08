Chief Obi Iyiegbu popularly Known as Obi Cubana who is an entertainment business mogul and chairman of one of the top recreational centers and hotels in Nigeria under the name Cubana Group, Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka a member of the APC national lobby and strategic committee who is also the director general of conference of APC support groups, Emir of Kaura HRH Major Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed among other dignitaries honored the book launch of Col. Chukwu Obasi at Nigerian Army Resource Center Asokoro, Abuja.

The launching ceremony of the book tilled LEADERSHIP PRINCIPLES FOR JUNIOR COMMANDERS IN THE MILITARY was chaired by the former Nigerian senate President Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim and hosted by Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya. The launching featured reenergizing speeches from different important dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the event, Obidike Chukwuebuka described the book as top notch, greatly need for training and retraining of command officers. He also described the author Col. Chukwu Obasi as a young man who has shown a great sense of direction and is helping to chart a course for the Nigerian vision through the army. He commended the Nigerian army for efforts towards securing the sovereignty of Nigeria and hailed their gallantry.

The chief book launcher, Chief Obi Iyiegbu in a similar noted appraised the book and threw his support to the Nigerian army through effect collaborations.

Other speakers at the event eulogized the author for a job well done. The book was reviewed by Professor Samaila Mande who is the Director Center for Human Resources Development of National Open University of Nigeria.