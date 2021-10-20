Obi Emmanuel Anthony

The founder and CEO of Obcrex Mr. Obi Emmanuel Anthony has unveiled a new identity of rebranded Obcrex and promise better and quick services response rate to customers as he positions to be the leading Crypto trader in Nigeria.

In a press statement made available to Newsmen Obi Anthony said;”We’re thrilled to unveil our refreshed brand identity. The updates show the evolution of our company since its founding in 2019. While this is a significant change, our core beliefs haven’t changed.

He stated that the last few months, obcrex have put in alot into creating a new image that would accurately depict who we are,

Obcrex have made it a purpose to grow with intention as individuals and as a brand targeting to be the best, fast, secure & most trusted crypto / exchange brand. We are empowered by these changes and an overwhelming sense of kinship

The founder has also assured customers that the new team of like-minded, determined professionals will continue to enable our customer’s success as well as each other’s success within our industry, and beyond

“We have an actively ready team of attendant to listen to all issues you might have. The credibility of the company is beyond compromise as we always work towards 3 values which are speed, reliability and credibility.

“We’re well known by our regular users as the best,” Obi said.