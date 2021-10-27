By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has banned his former Omuada (chief servant) one Roland Ogbebor from the palace and other activities in the kingdom for alleged impersonation of the palace and other “sacrilegious acts.”

He was alleged to have unilaterally installed Enigie (dukes), Ohen (chief priest) and Okao (youth leader) in several communities in the kingdom, pretending to be acting on the directives of the Oba.

The Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, BTC, Frank Irabor read a statement by the Oliha of the kingdom, Chief Edionwe Oliha, Osuma of the kingdom, Chief Nonresne Ozigbo-Esere, Esere of Benin, Chief Stanley Obamwonyi, Eribo of Benin, Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie, Obazuaye of Benin, Chief Edomwandagbon and Eguezigbon of Benin, Chief Osemwanta Obamwonyi.

The suspended Ogbebor was allegedly also involved in land grabbing, extortion, intimidation, impersonation and fraud even after his suspension from palace activities.

Irabor, who was flanked by prominent Benin chiefs, said: “Furthermore, he paraded himself as deputizing for Palace Authority to the extent of being addressed in an abominable manner as the second in command to His Royal Majesty.

“This is sacrilege and abomination, punishable by customary laws of our tradition.

“He has also behaved in treacherous ways to the throne that is akin to being a traitor.

“He has been able to do this by disguising himself as a wolf in sheep’s clothing and confidence trickster.

“He was of the opinion that his services to the throne were indispensable.”

Noting that there was an ongoing overhauling of the palace administrative system that would put an end to such acts exhibited by Ogbebor, Irabor urged members of the public, who may have issues with Ogbebor that has to do with land grabbing to report to concerned security agencies copying the palace.

