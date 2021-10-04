The SWAGA train led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye visited Badagry yesterday to pay homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I OFR, and other Obas to seek their royal blessings and endorsement for the All Progressives Congress leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest the 2023 Presidential elections.

Responding to the visitors, the Akran of Badagry spoke through Oba Agano Toniyoni Aholu of Agbamathen.

“We are strongly behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we pray that God will make our request a dream come through.

Even the blind and deaf in the country can attest to his good deeds.

“We are also optimistic that Nigerians in their large numbers will give him the necessary support, ” the Akran of Badagry said.

Other distinguished royal fathers and lawmakers were in attendance.