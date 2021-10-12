By David Odama, LAFIA

A member of the National Youth Service, Corps, NYSC, serving in Nasarawa State, Madugu Pana Amos has donated 95 wheelchairs worth over N5m to physically-challenged in Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Presenting the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries in Ukeh Development Area of Nasarawa State, Amos said the donation was in response to the need to give back to the society.

According to the corp member, who hails from Plateau State, he was challenged to embark on the project when he came across a cripple crawling on a mud in the area of his primary assignment.

“I was morally and spiritually devastated when I saw a human being like me in a helpless situation, though it has been part of me to give back to the society.

“I want to thank the Chief Executive Officer of Beautiful Gate, a non-governmental organisation, Barrister Ayuba Buriki for his encouragement and support to make his dream come through,” he said.

Nasarawa State Co-ordinator of the NYSC, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, commended the Corps member for his remarkable Community Development Service (CDS), to the people of the state, and urged other serving Corps members to follow suit.

Jikamshi who described Madugu Amos as a true Nigerian whose humanitarian disposition showed that there’s hope for the unity and growth of the country and assured that he would be rewarded accordingly.

The NYSC coordinator who challenged traditional rulers, communities and other members of the society to identify with the corps through support, also appealed to well meaning Nigerians to embrace and encourage the corps members in their community assignments.

Director, Beautiful Gate Handicap People Centre, Jos, Plateau State, Ayuba Barki Gufwan who said he’s a polio victim.

He noted that there is urgent need to liberate and rehabilitate persons with disability hence he partnered the Corps member to empower them towards overcoming their challenges.

Gufwan, therefore, appealed to government at all levels “to give polio survival mobility such as wheelchairs, clutches, to make sure they go to school, learn a trade and be integrated into the society.”

Some of the beneficiaries, Peter Joseph and Hauwa Benedicta Philip prayed God to bless and reward the corps member, Madugu Amos, for given them a sense of belonging.

