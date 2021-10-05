Mr Iliya Dongs, the newly appointed Zonal Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zone N, Kano, has urged personnel to display high sense of dedication and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Corps, DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, on Tuesday in Kano.

The statement said that Dongs gave the charge while addressing personnel of the Corps at its headquarters in Kano.

Dongs enjoined the personnel to work closely with other security agencies and stakeholders, to overcome the prevailing security challenges in parts of the country.

He also urged the people to cooperate with the Corps and sister security organisations to maintain law and order in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Zone N Command of the NSCDC comprises Kano and Jigawa States.

Until his appointment Dongs was the Chief Provost, Nigeria Civil Defence Academy, Abuja.

He also served as Head of Department, Operation and Administrations in various state commands and Provost, NSCDC College of Peace and Disaster Management, Katsina, among others.

