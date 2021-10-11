The Centre for Happy Elderly People (CHEP) has lauded the establishment of the National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying it is an answer to their age-long cry.

It also used the opportunity to call for assistance for the facility it intends setting up to complement the efforts of the federal government in caring for elderly persons.

The commendation and call for assistance was made during 15th anniversary of the organization which was marked on the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) and Nigeria’s Independence Day – 1st October 2021.

Founder of CHEP, Deaconess (Mrs.) Lilian A. Jiringho in her address said the NSCC headed by Dr. Emem Omokaro will make the job of caring for elderly persons easier.

“It is a thing of joy, that just recently, the leadership of this country, President Muhammadu Buhari established an agency called National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC) and headed by Dr. Emem Omokaro as its Director General. This is an answer to our age-long cry and a step in the right direction. This is one of the answers to our fifteen years campaign and advocacy for better care of older persons and a response to our inauguration theme in 2007 ‘Caring for the Elderly, Who’s Responsibility.

“Since inception, we have being building on our objectives which cover the various aspects of the care and welfare of the elderly. For ease of implementation, different units have been established to cater for every objective of the Organization.

“For example, the home facility provides an alternative home for the Elderly including the less privileged and this available in both Lagos and Ogun States with the Headquarter being in Lagos. Presently, we have over 35 Older Persons residing at Lagos and Ogun homes. The membership of the centre is about 250.

“CHEP has established a sub-unit called CHEP ELDERS’ FORUM to care for the social welfare of the over 250 members under the chairmanship of Chief M. O. Akinto.

“Our second cardinal objective is to attend to the healthcare needs of the Older Persons. In the first five years, over 5,000 Older Persons received Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar level checks under scheme “Stop High Blood Pressure Before It Stops You”. The last ten years, over 7,000 benefitted from the scheme.

“The slow growth in the number of beneficiaries resulted from the negative effects of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. We are however hopeful that this figure will record a giant stride post COVID-19 era. Our regular campaign, training and seminar on the need to care for older persons exposed the non-inclusiveness of older persons in most of our health programmes, such as immunization. Most older persons at home with physical disabilities find it difficult to access the scheme and the health personnel are not willing to bring the services to these homes, especially COVID-19 vaccination.

Pneumococcus is a major cause of the life threatening diseases accounting for considerable morbidity and high mortality among older adults population. Vaccination for this disease has been discovered and approved.

Vaccination has been recognized as a preventive measure of infectious diseases, thereby reducing health-care costs, morbidity and mortality. CHEP hereby appeal for adoption of policies and production of National guidelines for the use of pneumococcal vaccines in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa. This will make the recognition of Sustainable Development Goals slogan “Living No One Behind, Promoting Society for All.”

While appealing to Government to look some of the challenges confronting them which majorly revolves around increased running cost, she listed some of their needs as: Land to build an aged friendly hospital homes, Health-assisted Equipment, Vehicles (18 – 32 seater bus), Ambulance vehicle, etc.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Inclusion and Implementation Of Old Aged Care: A Key To Meeting Sustainable Development Goals”