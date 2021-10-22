By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (retd), yesterday, revealed that the new leader of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, Mallam Bako was two days ago killed by the military.

Recall that the Chief of Defense Staff, CDS, Lucky Irabor had told State House correspondents last week Thursday that the ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Al-barnawi was eliminated by the military.

Briefing journalists after the meeting of security chiefs presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the NSA, said that in the last two months, the military has recorded a lot of successes in the fight against insurgency in the North-East zone of the country which put pressure on on the ISWAP and the Boko Haram Islamic terrorists.

Again, “The fact again is that the armed forces, the land forces have done an excellent job because in the span of one month we have been able to take out the leadership of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) – that is Abu Musab Al-barnawi.

“Two days ago, the man who succeeded him, one Malam Bako, one of the prominent leaders of the Shura Council of the the Islamic State of West African Province, was also taken out.

“They are also contending with leadership crisis. You know these things are also accompanied with inherent issues of trust, conflicts, mutual suspicion and other things.

“So, the operations being conducted by the armed forces in the Northern parts of the country put a lot of pressure on the Islamic State of West African Province, Boko Haram and also the tangential group known as Islamic State in the Greatest Sahara.”

