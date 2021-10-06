Mr. Innocent Gamboro

The General Manager, Board Secretary/Legal Adviser of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Innocent Gamboro Umar, has taken over as the Acting President of the prestigious Apapa Club.

The Apapa Club is one of the oldest family clubs in Nigeria. The 91-year old club, which is located in the heart of the port city of Apapa, is devoted to providing family recreation and promoting sporting activities and other social programmes in the interest of its members.

Gamboro emerged as Acting President of the Club after his election as Vice President on October 1, 2021. Other newly elected officers of the club include Chief Emeka Ebinum (Honoruable General Secretary), Mr. Ishola Olalekan (Honourable House Secretary), Mr. Seyi Akinboboye (Honourable Membership Secretary) and Mr. Abibo Georgewill (Honoruable Maintenance Secretary).

While thanking members for the mandate given to his team, Gamboro asked all members to rededicate themselves to the service of the Club.

He said, “My dear Trustees, Past Presidents, Past Committee members, Fellow Committee Members, distinguished brothers and sisters of the One Big Family of The Great Apapa Club, we want to seize this opportunity to thank you all for the mandate accorded us today to pilot and steer rudder of this great ship, the Apapa Club.

“It is with humility and commitment to your wishes and aspirations that we have accepted the mantle of leadership of this great club.

“We are committed to uphold the enshrined spirit of the One Big Happy Family. In that wise, we would thrive to grow the membership base of the club, upgrade the facilities, pay workers and contractors fees and salaries as at when due, pay for utilities and aesthetically enhance the beautification of our club.

“Our dear fellow club members, we are indeed very lucky to serve in a period when the traffic gridlock in Apapa has eased off. We wish to appeal to each one of us, to recall our brothers and sisters who left the club because of the gridlock. We also want you to invite new members and encourage the family to use the Club.

“We are also lucky that we have had great men and women who had served this Club and we have records of their works upon which we shall draw from the wealth of their experience,” Gamboro said.

The new Acting President also commended the outgoing executives of the Club for their commitment and service to this great club.