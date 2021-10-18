The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, has given November 1, 2021, deadline for media organisations in the country to empanel internal Ombudsman mechanism.

Rising from its executive council meeting at its secretariat in Lagos last Tuesday, NPAN in a statement signed by the President, Kab iru Yusuf, also said steps were being fast-tracked to empanel a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on missteps by the media and its operatives.

The statement read: The Executive Council of the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, met Tuesday October 12, 2021, at the NPAN Secretariat in Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos,

”The well attended meeting, among other matters, deliberated on the regulatory framework for media operatives within the respective member-organisations and the industry at large and gave a November 1, 2021, deadline for each member to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism.

”This is even as steps are being quickened to empanel at the industry level, a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on mis-steps by the media and its operatives.

”The internal Ombudsman is: To ensure that the news organisation keeps to the canons of journalism practice and the code of ethics; to mediate in conflicts stemming from internal or external pressures; to keep news organisation honest and accountable to the public for news reported; and to ensure that the public’s right to know is protected .

”The internal Ombudsman in discharging its responsibilities is expected to work with the following tools: (a) The Nigeria Union Of Journalists ((NUJ) Code of Ethics)

”(b) The canons of journalism practice as encapsulated in FOBAC . (FOBAC stands for Fairness , Objectivity ,Balance , Accuracy and Completeness) .

”The council resolved to unfold soon, a global Ombudsman structure for the entire industry and the modalities for same It reaffirms its commitment to responsible journalism, at all times.”

Vanguard News Nigeria