Calls for immediate restoration

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigeria’s political space continue to experience unconstitutional actions by actors, the Not Too Young To Run Movement, Friday, condemned impeachment of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, PSHA, Rt. Hon. Ayuba Abok, on Thursday, by eight members of the House.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, Not Too Young To Run Movement, Samson Itodo, where it called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to direct security agencies to restore order in the House and ensure Rt. Hon Abok is accorded full legal and security protection to preside over the legislative business of the House without intimidation and interference.

The statement reads in part, “On Thursday 28 October 2021, eight (8) members of the Plateau State House of Assembly convened an unlawful sitting of the House and initiated an impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ayuba Nuhu Abok, one of Nigeria’s young Speakers of State legislatures.

“Reports indicate that the purported impeachment initiated by the Deputy Speaker Honourable Sale Yipmong was executed under questionable circumstances.

“First, the sitting of the House was held before the official time of sitting of House which is 9:00am.

“Second, the Plateau State Assembly was barricaded by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police.

“Third, only the eight members who executed the impeachment were granted access to the Assembly Complex.

“It is important to note that the State House of Assembly is a creation of the Constitution and must in all instances be seen to act in consonance and conformity with the constitution.

“The purported impeachment of Rt. Hon Abok violates the procedure prescribed by the Constitution for the impeachment of a duly elected Speaker of a House of Assembly. Section 92(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution( As amended), provides that a Speaker can only be removed from office by a resolution or votes of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the House of Assembly.

“By virtue of this provision, a minimum of sixteen (16) members of the House of 24 person House would have been required to successfully impeach the Speaker in this instance, rendering the action of the eight members illegal and in direct contravention of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Not Too Young To Run Movement condemns in its entirety the conduct of the eight legislators whose actions are capable of jeopardizing our democracy and undermining youth representation in public office. This act of legislative rascality is intolerable and highly condemnable.”

Vanguard News Nigeria