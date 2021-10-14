By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri : Arewa leader in the South, Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on northerners urging Senator Godswill Akpabio to run for the 2023 presidency to thread with caution, noting that people of the Niger Delta region were bitter with the Minister over delay in constituting the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Alhaji Saidu who spoke to the Vanguard said who will become president come 2023 is of great importance to all Nigerians, adding that as the leader of the north in the South he would advise the north rightly on the feelings of people of the South on presidential aspirants from this area.

He further enjoined Senator Akpabio to urgently ensure a board is in place for the NDDC, adding that it was the clamour of the Niger Delta region at the moment.

“As the leader of Arewa in the South, I will call on my northern brothers to be careful of how they try to sell anyone for the 2023 presidency. I have heard some of them singing praises of the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio.”, he said.

“As the leader of the north in the South, I will advise our northern brothers to be mindful .”he said.

“The problem we have in the north is enough. The north we have a tradition, we are very careful. The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC board has not been constituted. We will not allow people to deceive the north under my leadership. “, he said.

It would be recalled that Akpabio had assured that a board of the commission would be in place before August after meetings he had with different stakeholders in Delta state.