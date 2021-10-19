By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria ( NYCN) has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to disregard its petition against the Senate Committee Chairman on Appropriation and Senator representing Kano North,Senator Barau Jibrin.

The NYCN had on October 7,2021 filed a petition to the EFCC,alleging that the Senator was involved in money laundering, enrichment of family members, among others.

However, while addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, President of the NYCN,Comrade Isa Abubakar said they have since apologized to the Senator as they had acted on misleading information to file the petition.

The NYCN however, frowned at those who wanted to use their petition against the Senator and advised them to desist forthwith.

The group said it intercepted a video clip of a Press Conference where the desire was stressed to see Senator Jibrin Barau “Suspended and Investigated” as a result of the petition by National Youths Council of Nigeria

“We have since written to the EFCC and notified them of our intention to withdraw the said petition.”

“We understand that 2023 is already here, we expect to see more satanic moves against popular potential aspirants like Senator Jibrin Barau who has done much for his constituency, both infrastructure and empowerment wise. Since his likes can’t be defeated in popularity contest which is the only way to acquire Democratic power.”

They advised those behind the guerilla warfare against the Senator to stop hiding and come out openly to challenge. “Like we stated earlier, Politics is about popularity, we expect them to go to political arena and test it if at all they have any iota of popularity.”

The group urged Senator Jibrin to remain focused in attracting projects to his constituency and continue the good work he has been doing. “This little turbulence will come and pass. All distinguished leaders in life have passed through moments like this, but at the end they come out of it better and stronger,” they said.