“It another proof that we have Nigerians who are on the same level as the most brilliant minds in the film industry globally” —Moviemaker Nodash reacts to FESPACO 2021 Jury member selection

Ace Nollywood filmmaker Adekunle Adejuyigbe better known in movie circles as “Nodash” has reacted to being named as a jury member of the ongoing Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO).

Nodash who once cautioned content producers to be weary of the kind of materials they dish out to the public in the wake of the #EndSARS protest last year, reacted to his selection as a FESPACO jury member when he was accosted by journalists on the sidelines of the 27th edition of film festival.

When asked how it felt when he got wind of his selection as a jury member, Nodash said that it is another proof that we have Nigerians who are on the same level as the most brilliant minds in the global film industry

He said; “My fellow Jury members are acclaimed professionals from all over the world- Oscar Nominees, Professors, critically acclaimed Authors, these are people who have been recognised on the highest level of global excellence. So it feels good to know that the international film community considers me a peer of such brilliant minds.

He also commented on the manner of film entries expected from filmmakers across the continent, considering that the festival is a rare opportunity for African storytellers to showcase their creations on a global stage.

“I have been to festivals all over the world and I have screened my film at a bunch of them. So, I know that African filmmakers are going to bring their A-game as we have been doing in recent years at such forums.

“I expect to see a lot of well-made, thought-provoking films. Gone are the days when you would expect that African films would be below the standards of other films. With what I have seen in recent years, Africans are going to give everyone a run for their money,” the filmmaker said.

Nodash who has grown to become a silent force within the Nigerian film industry also opened up on the feeling of attendees despite all the challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, with Burkina Faso also gripped by a six-year war with armed groups linked to ISIL (ISIS) & al-Qaeda and local fighters.

He said; “FESPACO originally scheduled for February 27 – March 6, officially commenced this week and the feeling here in Burkina Faso is quite safe. There is a heavy security presence around the festival.

“As member of the jury, I ride around with a small entourage that consists of a personal assistant, a protocol officer and two security officers. So there is no way we wouldn’t feel safe, even for regular attendees, it feels very safe,” Nodash noted.