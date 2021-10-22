

By Ochuko Akuopha



NOTRE Dame College, Ozoro Old Students Association, NODACOBA, has embarked on the construction of a N51 million Ultra Modern 120 bed capacity student cottage hostel at the school’s compound.

Speaking at the school’s premises, Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State during the ground breaking ceremony of the project, National President of NODACOBA, Sir Leonard Onogberie, said the decision of the association to embark on the project stemmed from the desire to “give back to the school that made us. If some of us didn’t attend NDC we would not have gotten to where we are”.

He noted that due to the growing population of the school, there was need to have modern facilities in the college and make students in boarding comfortable.

Disclosing that the project would cost N51 million, Onogberie said: “I have the belief that God being with us, we will be able to achieve this. With this ground breaking ceremony, the speed with which this project will be executed will be a high one.”

While appealing to all members of the association to contribute their quota towards the completion of the project, he expressed appreciation to those in the diaspora for donating a bus to the school.

He also thanked members of the Project Committee led by Chief Solomon Akeni for their relentless efforts towards the actualization of the project, expressing optimism that “This project will not have a break by the grace of God.”

Laying the foundation stone of the hostel, Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. John Okeoghene Afareha, prayed God to bring the project to successful completion.

The Bishop who was represented by the Chairman, Warri Diocesan Catholic Education Commission, Rev. Fr Jude Sagbodje commended the old students of the school for taking the couragouse step to embark on the project.

Advising members of NODACOBA to put their trust in God as they embark on the project, he stressed the need for them to ensure that whatever they “want to do should be of the highest quality.”

In his remarks, Principal of the college, Rev Fr. Francis Igben, said the presence of the old students “always add colour and beauty to the environment, just as it acts as a great source of motivation to members of staff and student body of NDC.

“Your presence speaks loud and clear of the resounding commitment you have towards your alma mater. From the day l resumed as Principal, you came on a visit to welcome me officially; then came the bus which has added a great value to our institution and now the laying the foundation of a cottage hostel.

“Your dream to see NDC stand best among the best is unquestionable. No doubt, you have the option of deploying your resources to other ends, but you have generously given a huge part of it to the development of your alma mater.”

On his part, the Head Boy of the school, Ochuko Otobrise expressed gratitude to the old students for their relentless effort in the infrastructural development of the college.