Lagos State recorded zero stock out of essential life-saving commodities in 124 primary and secondary health facilities in the state between January-June 2021.

According to the latest primary health centre and secondary health centre scorecards on essential life-saving commodities developed by the Lagos State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health, LASAM, none of the 79 primary health centres or 25 secondary health facilities assessed during the period under review, experienced stock out of magnesium sulphate, misoprostol, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) or oxytocin.

This was disclosed during the dissemination workshop for the 2021 January – June Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health scorecards held on Thursday.

Commending the Lagos State government for achieving the marked reduction in stockouts, LASAM, however, urged the Lagos State Ministry of Health to sustain the progress, even as it asked for the provision of dedicated funds for the distribution of reproductive health commodities and essential medicines to the last mile.

“We request the Lagos State Ministry of Health and its agencies to sustain the progress and

ensure 100 percent stock of essential life-saving commodities in all public primary and secondary health facilities offering maternal and child health services in Lagos State.

“We ask that the State Ministry of Health and its agencies ensure the provision of dedicated funds for the distribution of Reproductive Health commodities and essential medicines to the last mile,” LASAM stated.

In pregnancy, magnesium sulphate is used to prevent seizures in severe pre-eclampsia, eclampsia. Misoprostol is essential in obstetrics and gynaecology for the medical management of miscarriage, induction of labour, cervical ripening before surgical procedures, and in the treatment of postpartum haemorrhage, while oxytocin is used to cause contraction of the uterus to induce labour.

