By Shina Abubakar

The All Progressives Congress, APC, State Congress Appeal Committee for Osun said it received no petition against the emergence of Prince Gboyega Famodun as the party Chairman in the state.



The five-man Appeal Panel that was constituted by the National Secretariat of the APC led by Ambassador Obed Wadzani added that despite reported parallel congress in the state, the committee did not receive any petition since its inauguration by the National Secretariat on October 22, 2021.



Addressing journalists at the APC secretariat in Osogbo on Sunday, Wadzani said his committee affirmed the exercise carried out by the Gbenga Elegbeleye-led state congress committee on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in line with the party guidelines in the absence of any petition or appeal.



“We are here on the mandate of the national leadership of the party in Abuja. This Committee was inaugurated in Abuja, within the mechanism and power of the party, to see if there is any issue of appeal emanating from the State Congress that was held on the 16th of October by the State Congress Committee, led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye.



“I am happy to report that we have been here since yesterday (Saturday) and we are here to address you that we have found none in the state. This is the only mechanism that the party leadership had provided for anyone that is aggrieved to seek redress and since there is no petition, the report will be made from what we have recorded.



I have with me the list of the newly elected officers of the party and this will be part of the report of the Appeal Committee that will be submitted to the National Secretariat, Abuja”, Wadzani said.



In his address, the APC State Chairman-elect, Prince Gboyega Famodun, plegded to embark on reconciliatory move to reunite all party stakeholders and ensure a united party ahead of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola second term re-election bid.



“The perceived aggrieved members of the party are a pressure group who wants one thing or the other but with the steps that would be taken, they will come back and we will remain one family again,” he said.