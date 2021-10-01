By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari, has boasted that no government or administration since 1999, has done what he has done for the country in six years.

“No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track”.

Buhari disclosed this in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence.

Recall that Olusegun Obasanjo ruled the country from 1999 to 2007. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua took over from him in 2007 and died in 2010. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan took over from 2010 to 2015.

None according to President Muhammadu Buhari was able to have done what he has done for the country since he assumed office in 2015.

However, listing his achievements, Buhari said he has done well in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

On security, he enjoined Nigerians to work together to save the country.

His words: “In particular, security is a bottom to top undertaking. Joining hands and hearts together would enable us to secure ourselves and our country.

“I fully understand the anxiety of many Nigerians on the inability of this country to go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to an actually great one.

“A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

“But critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation. Since coming to power, this Administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources. No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track.

“We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country.”

