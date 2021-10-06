National Boundary Commission (NBC)

The National Boundary Commission says its efforts have resulted in establishing single border lines between Katsina/Jigawa, Katsina/Kano and Katsina/Kaduna States.

Its Director-General, Mr. Adamu Adaji, said this on Tuesday in Katsina at a joint meeting of officials of Katsina, Kano and Zamfara over interstate boundary demarcation.

“The Commission’s previous efforts resulted in the amicable definition of the Katsina/Kaduna, Katsina/Jigawa and the Katsina/Kano interstate boundaries.

“It is only the Katsina/Zamfara interstate boundary that has yet to record any remarkable progress.

“The fieldwork we agreed previously to carry out on the boundary could not be realised because of several forces beyond our control.

“Security challenges faced by Katsina and Zamfara and in parts of the country contributed as well to our inability to embark on any fieldwork on the boundary,’’ Adaji said.

He said the meeting on the Katsina/Kano interstate boundary resulted in an agreed single line boundary between them.

He added that the meeting on the Katsina/Zamfara boundary was to work on a fresh road map towards the physical tracing of the interstate boundary.

Adaji expressed the Commission’s sympathy over what he called, “the pains and grieves of the people of the states’’ because of the problems of insecurity.

Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, said at the meeting that the Kano/Katsina boundary is one of the most peaceful interstate boundaries in the country.

Yakubu, also the Chairman of the Katsina State’s Boundary Committee, said the two states had never recorded any dispute over boundaries.

“This is not unconnected with the cordial relationship that exists between the two sister states since the colonial era.

“The success recorded during the field tracing exercise also affirms the peaceful co-existence between the border communities of the two states with 99.9 per cent consensus,’’ Yakubu added.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria