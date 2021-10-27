By Femi Bolaji, JALINGO

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has disclosed that there is no access road to the project site of the 3050 megawatts Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Dam.

The governor said the site can only be accessed using an helicopter.

Ishaku spoke at the instance of the Management and Board members of the North-East Development Commission, NEDC, and some members of the National Assembly.

He dropped the hint while reeling his administration’s effort on the Mararaba-Biassa-Abong road, which leads directly to the site of the 3050 megawatts hydroelectric power project site.

In his words, “This is the road that leads to the hydro-power site, but I am telling you there is no access road to the site except if you go with an helicopter.

“There is no road to where the hydroelectric power is coming from.

“Hydro power is one of the cheapest source of power generation and this is a 3050 megawatt dam wasting away.

“I urge the distinguished senator to use his good offices to encourage the Federal Government to release funds so that we can continue the road construction from Abong to Kanye-Aka and from there to the project site.”

