File photo of fuel tankers at Mile 2 end of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos. PHOTO: Joe Akintola, Photo Editor.

NNPC on Sunday in Abuja called on petroleum tanker drivers to call off its planned strike in the interest and welfare of Nigerians.

“The strike is about the condition of roads in various parts of Nigeria used for the distribution of goods and services including petroleum products.

“While it is not the responsibility of the NNPC to build or rehabilitate roads, any disruption in the distribution of petroleum products will adversely affect the business of the NNPC.

“It will also endanger energy security, which the country has enjoyed for a long time now,’’ NNPC’s spokesman, Garbadeen Muhammad, said in a statement.

According to him, the NNPC assures that in addition to on-going efforts by other government agencies, NNPC has initiated a process to a quick and effective solution to the road network challenges in the country.

He noted that having recognised paucity of funds as the major reason slowing down the rehabilitation roads, the NNPC had expressed interest to invest in the reconstruction of select Federal roads.

This, he said, would be done under the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

“The thrust of the NNPC’s intervention is to make considerable funds available for the reconstruction of roads through its Future Tax Liability.

“NNPC as a responsible corporate entity recognises the legitimate concerns of the tanker drivers. We, however, appeal to the leadership of the drivers to reconsider their decision in overall national interest.

“Accordingly, we urge petroleum tanker drivers to immediately call off the strike notice and give the current efforts by government and its agencies a chance to solve the challenges in the interest of all.

“We also wish to strongly advice Nigerians not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products as the NNPC has sufficient stock to last through this festive season and beyond,’’ he Muhammad stated.