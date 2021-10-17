By Chimaobi Nwauwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has disowned a purported statement that it has directed a sit-at-home next Monday and Tuesday.

It, however, said that sit-at-home would be observed on October 21, in solidarity with its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is expected to be in court on that day.

The separatist group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Ignore fake news on sit-at-home on Monday and Tuesday,” described the claim as a fabricated statement by mischief-makers.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, ably led by our great and indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the fabricated statement being circulated by mischief makers and paid agents of darkness that IPoB had directed Biafrans to sit-at-home on Monday, October 18; Tuesday, October 19; and Thursday, October 21, 2921, for our leader, and one year anniversary of #EndSARS protest.

“We want to make it categorically clear that the purported statement did not emanate from IPoB, and we completely dissociate ourselves from such falsehood.

“IPoB did not issue any sit-at-home except on October 21, when our leader is expected to appear in court.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to ignore the purported statement and utter falsehood being peddled to create confusion and demarket IPoB.

“Their intention is to portray IPoB as a violent and insensitive movement, but we know their antics, and shall beat them to it’’.

“For the sake of clarity, IPoB has not called for any sit-at-home except on Thursday, October 21 when our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will appear in court in Abuja.

“Biafrans will solidarize with him by staying indoors on that day because we are all in the struggle together. He did nothing to deserve any persecution by the federal government.

“We warn all those behind this rumour to retrace their steps and stop tarnishing the good image of IPoB.

“As a responsible and responsive movement, we stopped Monday sit-at-home in the interest of our people, when we discovered that hooligans and paid agents of death wanted to hijack the opportunity to unleash mayhem on our people.

“Anybody sitting at home on Mondays does so out of one’s volition and not on the orders of IPOB.

“We also urge the public to ignore the fake news that our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been taken away by a foreign government.”

