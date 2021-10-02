.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Afenifere has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop dissipating energy on hunting advocates for true federalism or self-determination.

Rather, the government according to its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi in an exclusive chat with Vanguard should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism.

Ajayi who was reacting to the President’s declaration that the government has discovered sponsors of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu said that “Afenifere felt that the government should concentrate on putting a stop to banditry and terrorism rather than dissipating energy on hunting those who are advocating for true federalism or self-determination.

“The phenomenon of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu in terms of desiring their own nations came about as a result of the failure of the Nigerian state to cater adequately for Nigerians.

” if the insecurity and social dislocation in the country are brought to an end, the agitation for separate nations will fizzle out.

Commenting on the 61-year anniversary speech of the President, the group spokesperson said that government should face reality and tackle the challenges facing the country.

Ajayi noted that the ” the picture painted by President Buhari of the Nigeria situation was at variance with what is on the ground.

” The president’s claim that a lot has been achieved in the last six years “in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community” is against the reality on the ground.

“There has never been a time in the annals of modern Nigeria that the country’s infrastructure was this decadent, social care near-absent and the image of the country was so battered.

“Indeed, the difference between now and in the days of the late Sani Abacha was that the head of state then was wearing Khaki while the present head of government wears a civilian dress and there are democratic institutions like the legislature that were absent then.

” In terms of the country’s influence in Africa, how many countries in Africa now respect Nigeria going by the inhuman treatments Nigerians are subjected to in different parts of the world including Africa these days?

Afenifere spokesman also called on the president to be more sincere and live up to his words that his administration will listen to the people.

Quoting President Buhari where he said that “We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country,” Ajayi said that there are many instances in which the Buhari-led government has shown that the people did not matter.

“Some instances that can be immediately cited were various court judgments that the government spurned once these judgments are not in its favour, various agreements it reached with trade unions and it failed to honour and government policies that the people kicked against but the government went ahead or tried to go ahead to impose them.

According to Ajayi, “the greatest area in which the government has failed in recent times is in the area of security.

“Whatever infrastructure government put in place, it is only those who are alive and in good condition that can enjoy these things. But how can those who have been killed, kidnapped or maimed by terrorists enjoy those infrastructures the president is thrilled to say that his government is putting in place?.

Afenifere asked President Buhari ” to do away with impunity, nepotism, be more sincere in its tackling of security challenges in the country and above all, allow restructuring to take place so that peoples of Nigeria can sit down and decide on the modality for their continued staying together in a United Nigeria that is truly federal.

