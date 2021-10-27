…Asks FG to allow Kanu access to his personal physicians

By Steve Oko

Mr Chijindu Offor, the first cousin of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has raised fresh concern over the IPOB’s health, and pleaded with the federal government to grant him access to his personal physicians for thorough medical attention.

Offor who made the plea in a media chat said he was seriously worried over the health status of Kanu which he noted was very obvious during his last court appearance, saying he needed urgent medical examination and care by his personal doctors who have his medical history.

He said that the Department of State Services DSS, where the IPOB leader is currently detained “lacks the needed facilities to handle his health challenges”, hence the compelling need to allow him access to his private doctors “to properly take care of him”.

Kanu’s cousin warned that the IPOB leader’s medical condition could worsen if not properly managed by experts, a sad development he said could even result to his death.

He said that Kanu’s death in custody would serve Nigeria no good but worsen matters for the country as the aftermath of such tragedy will be too enormous to handle.

He therefore, urged the federal government to heed the appeals from various quarters to engage Kanu in dialogue with a view to resolving the cause of the growing agitation for self determination.

According to him, only dialogue and meaningful engagement of the necessary stakeholders will resolve the various agitations for self determination in the country.

Offor urged leaders of the country to stop pretending and convene a round table discuss where the various genuine national questions will be frankly addressed to save Nigeria from the precipice.

He said that intimidation and use of brute force by government could not quail the growing agitation for self determination by different regions in the country which he said was as a result of the general disenchanted in the land.

According to him, the earlier government listens to the voice of the masses the better for the country, “otherwise the country will only be postponing the doomsday.”

Vanguard News Nigeria