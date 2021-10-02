.



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed shock over the death of the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA. Dr. Timothy Olawale.

The NECA DG died on Friday, October 1, in a hospital in Abuja.

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement on Saturday, said that the late NECA DG while in the saddle, demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camaraderie with other social partners especially labour.

Wabba said Dr Olawale was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos was justice and equity.

The statement read: “It was with great shock that the Nigeria Labour Congress received the news of the sudden demise of the Director-General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr Timothy Olawale, yesterday, 1st October 2021 in Abuja.

Dr Timothy Olawale was 2019 confirmed as the Director-General of NECA.

“His succession of Mr Segun Oshinowo was greeted with great warmth by the social partners as many saw his emergence as a continuation of a tradition of experience and excellence.

“While in the saddle, Dr. Olawale demonstrated a high level of professionalism and camaraderie with other social partners especially labour. He was always very objective in dealing with matters of industrial relations as his work ethos was justice and equity.

“Dr. Timothy Olawale was a great friend of the Nigeria Labour Congress. He was a dependable social partner to Nigerian workers. It is quite eerie to describe Dr. Olawale in the past tense.

“He will be greatly missed. His humility, kindness, and candour will be greatly missed by all who were privileged to have worked closely with him.

“On behalf of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the wife, children, relatives, colleagues, and friends that Dr. Timothy Olawale left behind.

“We also convey our condolences to the leadership and staff of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association for this irreparable loss.”

Vanguard News Nigeria