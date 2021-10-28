Ekiti State Government has vowed to create an enabling environment for workers to perform their duties effectively and agitate for their rights without coercion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti while declaring open the State-Level School, launched by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Ekiti State Council.

Babafemi urged the participants to make good use of the programme so as to become unionists with a difference.

She noted that the present administration, led by Governor Kayode Fayemi, would do everything to improve productivity of workers.

NAN reports that the State-Level School is a programme put in place by the NLC to train its members.

In their reactions, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Chief Oluyemi Esan, and the Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Mr Kolawole Olaiya, commended the leadership style of the present NLC leaders and urged them to continue to give priority to welfare of their members.

Earlier, the Ekiti State NLC Chairman, Mr Joshua Kolapo, said the State-Level School would strengthen and promote members involvement in union activities.

Kolapo appealed to the affiliated Union members benefiting from the training to utilize it towards advocating for the welfare of their members.

He promised that the present leadership of the union would not relent in protecting the interest of members.

He called on the Government to give priority to workers’ welfare through prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements.

