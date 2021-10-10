By Victoria Ojeme

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says diversification of Nigeria’s revenue base away from oil to non-oil sectors will help strengthen the economy of Nigeria in the face of dwindling oil revenue.

The Director-General, (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh who was speaking at the NIMASA Day at the ongoing 16th Abuja International Trade Fair with the theme, “Exploring Opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) today said, the oil sector does not add value to the GDP because it only contributes less than 10 percent to it but the non-oil sectors contribute more.

Represented by the Deputy Director Shipping Promotion, Dr Momoh Alhassan he said, we need to diversify the country economy from oil to where we can gain more, agriculture and others.

“Despite COVID-19 negative effect on many sectors, the Maritime sector was not affected because we operate the blue economy.”

The Director lauded the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) for the annual trade fair while adding that this year trade fair improved greatly compare to last year.

The President ACCI, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar represented by the Vice President ACCI Communication Strategy and External Relations, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong said NIMASA as an agency of government is critical to the overall growth and development of the Nigerian Maritime subsector.

“This gathering provides a veritable platform for the agency to educate the business public about its activities and accomplishments.

“I must, however, note that NIMASA has a top role to play in Nigerian blue economy, a term that is increasingly becoming popular as a description of totality of Maritime economy.”

He also said evolving events and development in the sector confirmed that blue economy is a huge alternative under the diversification drive of the Federal Government adding the good thing is that NIMASA has placed Nigeria on strong pedestal to tap into the blue economy potentials.

He called for active collaboration with NIMASA for the joint hosting of annual Blue Economy Conference at this convention Centre, and beyond. Nigeria and the voice of the private sector.