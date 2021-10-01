Alhaji Jamil Gwamna, an industrialist, says the citizens resolve for collective unity remains the biggest reason for Nigerians to celebrate the 61st independence anniversary of the country.

Gwamna, who is also a title holder in the Gombe Emirate Council (Sardaunan Gombe), said that Nigerians have a lot to celebrate in view of the country’s survival of the turbulent and challenging moments it had been through in the past 60 years.

Gwamna said this in a statement by his media aid, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Friday in Gombe.

“The people remain united, tolerant and patient in the quest to build a greater nation which reflects the genuine wishes of our founding fathers, hence, the need for Nigerians to celebrate.

“Everyone is to reflect on how to dig deep into our consciences, and find collective solutions to issues that are threatening the peace of the country,’’ Gwamna was quoted as saying in the statement.On the 25th anniversary of Gombe State, Gwamna rejoiced with people of the state, adding that the peace loving people of the state had shown the pathway on how Nigerians could collectively live as their brothers’ keepers.

Gwamna said that the people of the state were known for celebration and their good spirited approach to living, and prayed for prosperity in the state as it goes into the second half of the golden jubilee.

Vanguard News Nigeria