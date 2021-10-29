By Cynthia Alo



Nigerian Hip Hop Artiste, Odele Azeez Olanrewaju, otherwise known as ‘Azeez’ has released a new single titled ”Pepper Dem”

The anticipated singles, produced by Swagzchord also featured Shmokes.

The fast-rising Nigerian musician song exceeded people’s expectations as it was inspired by Pop and Jazz, mixing parts of Amapiano and House music for an up-tempo feel.

According to him, this new track is like departing from his regular style of music as he delivers all of his words in English and Yoruba.

He believes that with this new track , he will be introducing us to a revamped edition of himself and will also as a genre-bending sound propel him into the worldwide market.

Pepper Dem is a feel-good song in which Azeez encourages his followers to dance and appreciate the simple things that bring us joy. This is a track you should absolutely add to your playlist.

Azeez hails from Lagos State, was born and raised in Ibeju- Lekki area of Lagos state.