Astute businessman and political stalwart who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bende Federal House of Representatives seat during the last general election and Founder/Chairman of The Chima Anyaso Foundation, Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso has called for a renewed sense of national rebirth and patriotism as Nigeria marks its 61st independence on October 1, 2021.

Speaking at his residence in Igbere, Bende Local Government of Abia State, Friday, the renowned Philanthropist and Chairman of Caades Group called on the youths to shun acts capable of bringing destruction to the country and such acts that can hinder future development opportunities, rather they should embrace constructive nation-building with a sense of patriotism and nationalism.

Anyaso said that Nigeria’s future is still bright and that the challenges the country currently faces will be over within the shortest possible time if the citizens can act with a sense of hope, absolute faith in their ability, and trust in God.

He noted that there has always been series of challenging moments for the country in the past and all were surmounted, saying that the time may be hard but those who are steadfast and committed to the promise of a prosperous nation will see their hopes rewarded.

Anyaso went further to express his commitment to continue with his pledged support for the less privileged and vulnerable members of his immediate as well as outside communities while calling on other well-meaning individuals to join hands to develop their communities as government alone cannot be left to the task of building the nation.

He said that the task of nation-building happens by inches and by square meter, therefore that all patriotic citizens should join hands in working for a prosperous nation, a nation that is strong and that can be banqueted to the next generation.