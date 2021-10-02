By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, said Nigeria’s 61 years of Independence, provides a strong source of unity and strength.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to governor Buni, Comrade Mamman Mohammed, which was made available to our Correspondent in Damaturu on Thursday.

The Governor said the long history of integration among the various ethnic, and socio-cultural groups should be a source of unity in diversity for the country “at 61 years, Nigerians should concentrate on issues that unite the country rather than divisive tendencies.”

Governor Buni said although Nigeria might not have reached where it wants to be after 61 years of independence yet, we have cause to celebrate our existence as a country.

“We may have some challenges but we still remain a United country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness as a united country.

“We should remember that every country including the developed nations has their challenges, ours should not be an exception to contest our existence as a country and provoke our growth and development.

“We should face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a better Nigeria,” he said.

The President Muhammadu Buhari led administration is committed to building a solid foundation that will stand the test of time, institute good governance and service delivery.

He said as a ruling party, APC is redefining party politics in Nigeria through the institutionalization of a strong internal democracy and a bottom-up approach to give ownership of the party and power to the people.

“It is pertinent for us as a ruling party and other political parties in the opposition not to see politics as a do or die affair but a ladder to nation-building.

We should therefore play clean, pure and wholesome politics to promote democratic growth and developmental politics that is beneficial to the people of Nigeria” Buni emphasized.

He appealed to Nigerians to support and corporate with the Buhari administration in its commitment to build a prosperous nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria