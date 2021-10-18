Ighalo

Ex-Nigerian international Sone Aluko scored his first goals of the season to inspire Ipswich Town to a thrilling 2-2 draw away to Cambridge United on Saturday.

The former Fulham forward found the back of the net in the 10th and 36th minutes to hand the Tractor Boys a two-goal lead at the Abbey Stadium in Cambridgeshire.

But the home side fought back impressively to draw with goals from Brophy and Ironside in the 40th and 88th minutes, robbing Ipswich of all three points.

In the Saudi Arabia Premier League, Odion Ighalo scored his sixth league goal in eight games as Al Shabab strolled to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Al Bartin at the Al-Batin FC Stadium.

The 2019 AFCON top scorer made it three-nil for the visitors in the 72nd minute after Brazilian forward Carlos and Saudi Arabian midfielder Hattan Bahebri had given them a first-half lead.

Ighalo is now three goals short of the nine he scored in 13 league games for the same side last season.

In Turkey, Olanrewaju Kayode scored his second goal of the campaign to help Sivasspor avoid a home defeat with a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadyumu in Sivas.

In his seventh league appearance, Kayode struck deep in first-half stoppage time with his side trailing 2-1 to the visitors. There were to be no goals after the break as both clubs settled for a share of the points.

