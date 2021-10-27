It is said that whenever music stars are seen together, something big is about to happen. This is the reason Ghanaian superstar Kelvyn Brown popularly known as Kelvynboy who was recently spotted around Jamestown, Accra with rising Nigerian act, Mr Purplemusik, is sending all the positive vibes that something big is cooking behind the scene.

Godwin Akeh, also known as Purplemusik has been on the move since his first single “For You” produced by Mix Master Garzy and the video hit the screens of West Africa and touched parts of the world.

Also seen in the company of Mr Purplemusik are notable sensations in the Ghana entertainment industry, like Dancegod Lloyd and his manager Quabbles.

The former StoneBwoy “BHIM” Nation artiste “Kelvynboy” will feature on Nigerian star Mr Purplemusik’s new song “Africa Girls”.