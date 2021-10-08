By Ephraim Oseji

As Nigeria celebrated her 61 years of nationhood last week, the General Superintendent, Holy Spirit Mission Church, Lagos, Bishop Charles Ighele x-rayed the country’s journey so far. In this interview, he proffered solutions on what the government should do to ensure rapid development of the country. He also stressed the need to build the quality of the human mind which he considered to be the centre of development without which every other thing becomes futile.

Excerpts:

Nigeria just celebrated her 61st independence anniversary but it is obvious that the country which used be called the giant of Africa is now lagging behind other countries in terms of development. How did we find ourselves in this situation?

When you look at the development of nations, you will find out that the driving force of every leader should be development. We have had too many people go into politics with the aim of grabbing power, and they end up using this power to settle their people. Nations whose leaders think this way hardly develop. Having leaders who know nothing about development will make a country underdeveloped. Majority of these leaders end up under-developing nations because they grab power for the wrong motives. The essence of being in power is to serve and minister. We have a wrong mindset in leadership. And as such, there is the tendency that when the wrong people are in power, they get it all wrong. They may build beautiful edifices such as roads, airports, town halls; but if they do not build the quality of the human mind which is the centre of development, every other thing becomes futile.

Any development that does not make the human being the centre of development can never work. By making the human being the centre of development, we must ensure that the quality of human beings has to be better than what it used to be. When we look at it, we will discover that the quality of human beings in Nigeria till date has decreased instead of getting better. This is because the things that should equip the lives of people are not there.

Education that has civilization is key. Any form of education that puts religion first is not education. We must go back to having the kind of educational system that brought foreigners from all over the world to remote areas in Nigeria to teach and own schools. When human beings get such quality education regardless of whether you are in the rural or urban areas, private or government schools, then we will get the quality of human beings that will come out of this factory known as Nigeria. If it is low, then the labour force will be low. Right now, the educational system we have, produces lots of people who are not employable. Only very few are employable. We need to start producing people who can stand on their legs and get things done. If we do a comparative analysis of the educational system of other countries, we will discover that their systems produce people who end up being great thinkers as opposed to our educational system which produces lots of criminals. Education is a component in almost all the factors of production.

You talked about human capital development, how best can corporate bodies and the government improve this?

We are in a system where people end up applying for jobs they are overqualified for with lower certificates. It does not happen in other countries. If you go to most Nigerian universities, you will be shocked that more than half of the students there, are reading courses they do not want. The whole system is not working; Every human being born into planet earth has a God given talent. It is now left for the parents to discover the abilities of that child and then the parents in cooperation with schools will lead that child to read the course that rhymes with his or her talent. The job of parents and schools is to discover the talent of children and the courses they need to read in order for the talent to be developed in the university. Schools are meant to refine children and not make them read courses they do not need or have degrees for the sake of having degrees. When nations act like this, they cannot develop. The God given ability given to people is being misused. People are being mis-trained. That is why we have a lot of what is happening in Nigeria. In the US, children are allowed to study whatever they want to. This is why a lot of children mistake their passion for their ability. Your passion might not necessarily be where your ability lies, it could just be a hobby. It is because everything has gotten wrong that would make people use their school certificate to apply for a job. We need leadership that will put everything in its proper place.

In what ways should the government take interest in people who have untapped inner skills?

I once visited a facility that retrains such people in Belgium. Society should understand that it is not everybody who is supposed to go to the university. University is not what will sharpen your God given skills. When such skills are discovered in a child, such a child should be sent to a special institute in the industry where that child can make the best use of his or her ability. When a child has an extraordinary gift, the government can pick such a child and see that, that child is given all the attention needed. In countries like Belgium, those who are not able to go to the university are given other forms of vocational studies. If you do not hit a certain grade for your high school in Belgium, you cannot go to the university no matter how affluent your parents may be. That is how they determine which courses go to university and which ones go to recreational schools that are well trained.

One of the major causes of disunity in Nigeria today is religion. How best can we address this?

Any form of religious knowledge that does not make a person behave in a civilised manner is faulty. The hallmark of civilization is “Do unto others what you want them to do unto you”. Anybody who does not behave this way has fallen short of religious knowledge. Love should be extended to others, not just those who are of the same faith as you. In this land, the hatred unleashed against each religion is appalling. As religious leaders, we need to re-educate our people about the essence of religious beliefs and that the hallmark of your religion should be the golden rule, love your neighbour as yourself.

Someone once said good leadership builds a nation, not natural resources. How true is this?

Among the greatest nations on earth today are the ones with little natural resources. Natural resources are not what develop a nation; instead it is the quality of leadership. When a quality leadership produces a quality population, nations are developed. Nigeria as an example has shown that despite our resources, we are still underdeveloped. Dubai used its natural resources to develop and now they have gone beyond development. Many countries have gone beyond natural resources. So yes, I do believe natural resources alone cannot develop a nation. We need to unleash potential in people and allow them to go into productivity. We are supposed to stimulate massive internal production and make them competitive internationally. In every nation, development is driven by small and medium scale enterprises. They contribute more to national development. But in Nigeria, these enterprises are crashing and instead of helping raise these industries, our leaders would rather bring in foreign investors. We deserve an atmosphere where businesses get the desired support they need to stimulate mass production.

How best can the government encourage business owners?

When people put up businesses and are pursued with tax, they will shut down after a while. The best thing the government can do in such instances is to encourage small and medium scale enterprises. They should be given tax holidays for a number of years or they should be made to pay tax when they make a certain amount of profit. When people know tax would not run their businesses down, then they will breathe a sigh of relief. Let us not also forget that the interest rate given to most startups are extremely high. It becomes almost impossible for a legitimate business to stay afloat with that kind of high interest rate paid annually. Electricity is another area that needs to be looked at. The same problems hindering development which we read about when I was much younger are still what we are facing today. Transportation is another high factor which affects businesses today. With the high cost of petroleum products, transporting goods from one region to another has become something else entirely. These are key areas the government needs to get lasting solutions for to enable development in Nigeria.