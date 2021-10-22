Caesar Oruade

Marrying a Campbell, a 2021 Nigerian drama film produced by Delta-born Caesar Oruade and directed by Ayana Saunders has been nominated for multiple awards at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, TINFF, in Canada.

The movie shot in Asaba, Delta State stars Bridget John as Rachel Campbell, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Charles Campbell, Chelsea Eze as Deinabo Campbell, Yvonne Jegede as Tokoni Campbell and Barbara Ossai as Belema Campbell.



Others include Jite Fiona as Belema Campbell, Emmanuel Ikubese as Efosa Uwaifo and Barbara Soky as Granny D.

The producer, Caesar Oruade, in a statement on Friday, said “Marrying a Campbell was nominated for Best Picture Film, Best Film – Nollywood, Best First Feature (Africa), Best African Female Filmmaker – Ayana Saunders, Best Movie Director- Africa, Ayana Saunders, and Best Movie Producer- Africa, Caesar Oruade.

“Others nominations include, Best Actor – Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Best Actor- African Film, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Best Actress- African Film, Bridget John and Best Supporting Actor, Emmanuel Ikugbese.

“We have also been officially selected for French Pan African film festival in Cannes, Festival International du Film Panafricain de Cannes (FIFP). Other selections include Atlanta black film festival and Afriff,” he stated.

Marrying a Campbell tells the story of Rachel Campbell a wealthy socialite from Nigeria. As a mother of four beautiful daughters, she takes pride in the success of her family. When she learns that her youngest daughter, Deinabo, accepted the proposal of Efosa, the son of a farmer, she sets out with the help of her daughters to stop the engagement at all cost. Deinabo aware of her mother’s plan calls for her grandmother to help her. Ensues are hilarious antics by the Campbell family. Being an overprotective parent, Rachel ultimately pushes it too far. She is then forced to either remain the same or stand back and let her children make their own decisions.

The movie shot in various locations in Asaba once again underscores the hospitality and tourism potentials of the Delta State capital.

The producer, Caesar Oruade born in Warri, but hails from Olomoro, in Isoko South Local Government Area and maternally from Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area both in Delta State. Holds a Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre Arts from the University of Calabar.

An acclaimed filmmaker with over twenty years of experience in the Nigerian film industry (Nollywood) and the American film industry (Hollywood). Specialties are in the departments of Unit, Locations, Technical and Production. Caesar is widely recognized by associates for exceeding at difficult tasks and accomplishing with exceptional results.

In 1998, Caesar began working in the Nigerian film industry as a production assistant on various Nollywood films. He then moved into other departments such as Script Supervision, Hair and Make-up, Art Direction, Locations, Camera Department, Director’s Assistant, Production Office and finally Producing.

He has produced numerous TV shows, documentaries, music videos, short films and feature films. His work includes: Blind Witness (2002), Show Yourself (2010), My American Fund (2014) and Road to Redemption (2015). He also worked on major motion pictures such as Amazing Grace (2005), Mary Slessor (2006), Inale (2010), Black November (2011), Half of A Yellow Sun (2013) and MTV Shuga Naija (2013).

In 2014 Caesar successfully lead a team of filmmakers and personnel from the United States Department of State into the creeks of the Niger Delta to produce a reality TV show entitled ‘Dawn in the Creeks’. The show was aimed to stabilize conflict within oil rich region.

His wife Ayana Saunders is from Ibusa, Oshimilli North. Her late grandfather, Obi (Professor) Chike Onwuachi was a renowned politician who once contested the highest office in the land: The Presidency.

In appreciation of the role played by his mother’s people in his early upbringing, he is currently building a water factory in Issele-Uku to serve the town and neighboring towns of Onicha-Ugbo, among others.