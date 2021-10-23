The Nigerian famous media celebrity and former governorship aspirant of the Accord Party in the upcoming Anambra governorship election, Alex Ekene Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReport has welcomed a new baby some hours ago making it the second baby in the house.

The Accord Party influential member who is just away in Awka, Anambra State capital in preparation ahead of the governorship election coming up on November 6, recieved the news with joy, as he sees that as victory for the party.

The baby (boy), who came into the word few hours ago, at a family hospital in Abuja precisely 2.08 pm Saturday 23rd November weighs 3.9kg.

The baby and mother are in good shape, a condition assessed by one the family members as a good thing happening to the family again, after the first boy child ‘Baby Churchill,’ who was equally born in the same month of October a year ago came.

AlexReport who is putting a finishing touch to the election preparations as a Special Media Assistant to the Governorship aspirant of the party, Dr. Godwin Maduka said, his joy knows no bound, as he has continued to receive messages of congratulations from numerous fans and party members.