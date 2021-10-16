.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Yenagoa/Kolokuna/Opokuma Federal Constituency of Bayelsa state, Professor Steve Azaiki, has been elected as a board member of the Board of the Parliamentary Network.

Professor Azaiki will sit on the board of the forum which is focused on the World Bank and the International Monetary Forum.

Part of an email sent to Azaiki by Phillipe Martini, consultant programme officer of the forum read:

“Following the elections that took place during the 2021 Globa Parliamentary Forum, I am pleased to inform you that you have been elected member of the Board of the Parliamentary Network. To complete the proceeding, a high resolution of yourself.

“We will contact you to schedule a board meeting shortly. Thank you for taking part in this process and we look forward to our continued engagement.”