COVID-19 has changed the way business is being done. Businesses are rethinking how to better reach their audience.

Kehinde Ajose, the founder of Visibility Solutions Media who has averred that businesses need to change their public relations strategies in order to stay relevant in the midst of COVID-19.He noted that entrepreneurs must embrace video marketing in order to thrive in the midst of COVID-19.

Ajose who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading visibility strategists helps clients to craft an innovative business visibility strategy which increases their market dominance and revenue.

Asked one of the ways businesses can increase their online presence in the midst of a pandemic, he said: ”Business need unconventional PR strategies to thrive in the midst of COVID-19. One of the strategies entrepreneurs can use to increase their organization’s online presence is to embrace video marketing. Video content is likely to engage us and ignite emotions. If you are serious about content marketing, you must be serious about video, too. If you are trying to explain a difficult aspect of your business to your clients, you need to embrace video marketing. Businesses need engaging video content to thrive in the midst of COVID-19″.

“At Visibility Solutions Media, we believe videos are a great way to increase your visibility and positioning. Video content is a useful tool when it comes to helping potential buyers learn about a product. 94 per cent of marketers say using video content has helped upturn user understanding of a product or service. Customers will only buy your product when they understand what it does and how it will help them.”

Speaking further, the author of three books said:” Your brand needs conversational content to keep your target audience engaged or else, you will lose them to your other competitors who have more conversational and engaging content. It is also very important to produce the visual information that would engage people to click on the content”.