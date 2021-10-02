By Florence Amagiya

The Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Delta State Oil Producing Commission, DESOPADEC, Chief John Obukohwo Nani, has extolled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as Nigeria marks her 61st Independence Day anniversary.

The political chieftain who is the Aghwemutuwevwi of Idjerhe Kingdom, extolled the sterling leadership qualities of Governor Okowa during the anniversary celebration of Nigeria’s 61st independence.

According to him, Governor Okowa’s good leadership acumen has led to the relative peace and security in Delta State.

He went further to encourage all the ethnic groups in Delta State to continue to work together in unity, especially in the light of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in 2023.

He noted that as Deltans mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day, they should not forget the work of our forefathers in striving hard that Nigeria gained her independence.

Hence he said that, “Freedom does not come so easily. We are indebted to our national heroes who made this country what it is today.

“As patriotic Deltans, let’s put extra effort to perform our own civic rights and responsibilities so that our people will continue to benefit from a stronger Delta Agenda of our amiable governor.

“The different ethnic groups in the state should continue to work in unity so that we can continue to enjoy the peace and stability prevalent in the state right now, especially as we approach 2023.

“It is only by working together that we can build a smarter and stronger Delta State.”

The PDP political leader of Idjerhe Kingdom, Chief Nani, enjoined Deltans to continue to be peace loving, as there is much to gain in embracing peace.

Vanguard News Nigeria