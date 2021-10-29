By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, said yesterday that a rejig of the nation’s military architecture will help put an end to insecurity.

The SGF, who stated this when he received the 24-member advisory committee on the reform of the armed forces and defence in Abuja, Mustapha said the territorial nature of the country called for a military reform.

The committee, chaired by Alwali Kazir, was inaugurated in September by Bashir Magashi, Minister of Defence, to drive the recommendations on the reform of armed forces.

The committee is also to effect a seven-point term of reference, examine the recommendations of the reform committee’s report and classify them into immediate, short, medium, and long term as appropriate.

The SGF described the reform process as a step in the right direction and assured the committee of his commitment to see to the approval of the recommendations.

“Reforms are critical and difficult to implement, but the step taken by the ministry of defence is a right step in the right direction to address security challenges.

“The reasons we are still battling with insecurity is because we have not reformed our military architecture, and considering the territorial nature of our country, there is a need for the security rejig.

“I am committed to anything that will transform the armed forces and in any capacity, I will do my best for the necessary approval,’’ the SGF said.

Vanguard News Nigeria